Moore's Dem opponent tells voters in new ad: 'I'll never embarrass you'

Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones on Thursday released a new advertisement hitting his Republican opponent, Roy Moore, telling voters he would "never embarrass" them.

"I'm going to say a couple of things that Roy Moore can't. Alabama needs its two senators working together, and I'll never embarrass you," Jones said in the television spot.

Jones went on to say he would be able to work with his Republican counterparts better than Moore could "work with anyone."

The ad comes as the race intensifies less than a week before Moore and Jones face off for Attorney General's former Senate seat.

Politico reported late last month that Jones was spending seven times as much as Moore in an effort to woo voters before Tuesday's election.

A Big League–Gravis poll released this wekk found that the Democrat was leading his GOP opponent by 4 points in the traditionally Republican-dominated state.

Despite facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers, however, Moore has garnered the endorsement of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE, while the Republican National Committee reinstated its support for Moore earlier this week.