Chairman of Senate GOP campaign arm: ‘We will never endorse’ Roy Moore

The chairman of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm is vowing to “never” support Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) after President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE endorsed Moore earlier this week.

“Roy Moore will never have the support of the senatorial committee. We will never endorse him. We won’t support him,” Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerDems look to use Moore against GOP McConnell: 'No change of heart' on Roy Moore US trade deficit rises on record imports from China MORE (R-Colo.) told The Weekly Standard.

“I won’t let that happen. Nothing will change. I stand by my previous statement.”

Last month, Gardner called on the Senate to expel Moore if he wins the Alabama special election to fill the Senate seat formerly held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE.

Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including one who alleges he initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Another woman accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Moore has denied the allegations, calling them a political ploy to sabotage his campaign.

Gardner’s remarks come after the Republican National Committee reinstated its support for Moore earlier this week after initially cutting ties over the sexual misconduct allegations.



Trump offered a full-throated endorsement of Moore on Monday, tweeting his support and then calling Moore from Air Force One.

The Moore campaign said Trump told Moore “Go get 'em Roy” before ending the call.

Moore is currently leading Democratic opponent Doug Jones by 2.3 points, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls. The special election is set for Tuesday.