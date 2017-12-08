Major progressive group endorses in four competitive California races

A leading progressive group announced endorsements for Democratic challengers in four California House races that are considered some of the party's top-priority seats to flip in 2018.

Democracy for America (DFA) is throwing its support behind Democratic candidates running to unseat California GOP Reps. Steve Knight, Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherMueller grand jury to question Flynn associate: report GOP lawmaker says FBI seeking interview about Assange meeting Pelosi blasts California Republicans for supporting tax bill MORE, Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceState Dept insists cyber a priority despite office closure It’s time to use surgical strikes, naval blockades and more on North Korea Giffords targets 8 Republicans on conceal and carry in new ads MORE and Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaTrump-free Kennedy Center Honors avoids politics Giffords gun group targets Issa over concealed carry bill The Hill Interview: Missouri Republican has gavel on his radar MORE, who all represent districts that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE won in 2016. DFA believes focusing on these four races will be essential if Democrats want to regain control of the House next year.

“Victories across California in 2018 are going to be absolutely critical to Democrats’ chances of taking back the House and gaining the political power necessary to confront and defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s bigoted and oligarchic agenda,” DFA Chairman Jim Dean said in a statement to The Hill.

Caforio, an attorney, has launched a rematch bid after running against Knight last cycle. Despite Clinton winning the district by more than 6 points, Knight defeated Caforio by nearly the same margin. The race drew heavy outside spending last cycle, which will likely happen again in 2018.

Oatman, who is challenging Rohrabacher, is an architect and business owner. Clinton won the district by nearly 2 points. Rohrabacher, who has been in Congress for nearly three decades and is known for his pro-Russia stance, has drawn a handful of Democratic challengers.

Jammal, a former Obama official, is running to unseat Royce, who’s been in Congress for more than two decades. Clinton won Royce’s district by more than 8 points. But Jammal will also need to compete in a crowded primary for the nomination, and several other major Democratic groups including EMILY’s List and VoteVets have endorsed other challengers in the primary.

Levin is an environmental attorney challenging Issa. Clinton won Issa’s district by more than 7 points. Levin will face Doug Applegate, who lost to Issa by less than a point in 2016, in the primary, as well as Paul Kerr. But Levin and Applegate have already been exchanging sharp attacks at one another.

GOP-held districts like these four in southern California will be critical for Democrats to win as they seek to flip 24 seats to take back the House.

This isn’t the only race in California where DFA plans to be active.

The group also endorsed California Senate Pro Tem President Kevin de León’s (D) bid against longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Blumenthal: ‘Credible case' of obstruction of justice can be made against Trump MORE (D-Calif.). Progressives are looking to unseat Feinstein in 2018, arguing she hasn’t held Trump accountable.

But a recent poll shows she has a comfortable lead over de León.