Moore accuser: ‘It sickens me’ to think of what will happen if Moore wins

One of the women who came forward with allegations against GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore said it "sickens" her to think about what may happen if he wins the Dec. 12 election.

"It sickens me. It sickens me to wonder what may go on with him if he gets into office," Nelson told ABC's "Good Morning America." "He could be doing this still. We don't know. And then again, I hope he's changed."

Nelson is one of several women who came forward last month with allegations that Moore pursued sexual and romantic relations with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Nelson accused Moore of sexually assaulting her in the 1970s, when she was 16 years old and he was in his early 30s.

She said that she met Moore while working at a restaurant in Gadsden, Ala., where he was a regular customer. According to her account, Moore offered to give her a ride home from work one night, and proceeded to grope her, remove her shirt and try to force her head toward his lap.

Moore has denied Nelson's allegations, as well as those of other women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

After allegations against him began surfacing last month, Moore faced calls from Republican lawmakers and officials to withdraw from Alabama's special Senate race, though he resisted those pleas.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE offered Moore his endorsement this week, and the Republican National Committee reinstated its support for his campaign after cutting ties with it last month.