Ryan transfers nearly $2 million to GOP campaign arm in November

House Speaker Paul Ryan's (R-Wis.) political operation transferred nearly $2 million to the House GOP's campaign arm in November, according to an aide to Ryan.

The latest cash infusion — $1.9 million — brings Ryan's total transfers to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) this year to $32 million.

Ryan is set to announce the transfer to House Republicans in a meeting next week, the aide said.

Ryan's joint fundraising committee, Team Ryan, raises money for his reelection campaign, the NRCC and his personal leadership PAC, Prosperity Action.

Team Ryan's latest fundraising haul for the NRCC came as House Republicans pushed a sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax code through the chamber. Senate Republicans passed their version of the legislation earlier this month.

"This transfer demonstrates once again how the momentum behind tax reform is fueling Republicans on the ground politically," Kevin Seifert, Team Ryan's executive director, said.

The transfer also followed on the heels of two fundraising trips by Ryan to California and New York, according to someone familiar with the speaker's fundraising schedule. New York and California are among the states that would be hit the hardest by the tax bill's proposal to cut state and local tax deductions.

Ryan has also held events with GOP House candidates in the last month targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, including Reps. Mia Love (Utah), Pete Sessions (Texas) and David Young (Iowa).