Pro-Trump outside group hits Democrats as 'shameless' on harassment

A top outside group supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE is out with a new television and digital ad that accuses Democrats of hypocrisy in their calls for Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDemocrats turn on Al Franken Schumer called, met with Franken and told him to resign Overnight Finance: Trump says shutdown 'could happen' | Ryan, conservatives inch closer to spending deal | Senate approves motion to go to tax conference | Ryan promises 'entitlement reform' in 2018 MORE (D-Minn.) to resign after allegations of sexual harassment.

“Liberal hypocrisy on this issue is shameless as are the political motives behind their newfound zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment,” Andrew Surabian, a senior Great America Alliance adviser, said in a statement released alongside the new ad.

Pelosi initially defended Conyers during a November interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," calling him an "icon," defending his record on women's issues and calling on the Ethics Committee to investigate. But she later reversed course and called on Conyers to step aside.

The group is aligned with former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who Surabian worked with at the White House.

The ad buy comes one day after Franken announced his impending resignation. He too had been dogged by allegations for weeks but made his decision after the dam broke this week as more than half of Senate Democrats called on him to resign.

And the Republican National Committee and President Trump have faced criticism in recent days for doubling down in support of Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, who has been accused of various degrees of sexual misconduct by women who say Moore pursued them decades ago while they were teenagers.

The spot from Great America Alliance points to donations from disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and the Democrats' defense of President Clinton, who the advertisement calls the "harasser in chief," arguing that the change of heart is political.