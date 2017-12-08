Lawyer says Moore accuser believes her life is in danger

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing one of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore's accusers, said on Friday her client Beverly Young Nelson believes her life is in danger after she accused Moore of sexual assault.

“I think she’s in danger, and she knows it,” Allred said at a press conference.

“There are people who feel very comfortable saying things like ‘she should be stoned in the town square’ and sending a photo of a casket. Who does that?” she continued.

“This is not easy against a well-funded, political and powerful guy in Alabama," she said, speaking of Nelson coming forward to accuse Moore of sexual assault.

Nelson alleges she was 16 when Moore forcibly attempted to grope her in a car after offering to drive her home from the restaurant where she worked. As proof she knew Moore at the time, last month she produced a yearbook with his alleged signature.

The yearbook entry reads: "To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.”

The press conference with Nelson and Allred comes after Nelson told ABC News on Friday that she made notes underneath Moore's original entry.

“Beverly, he signed your yearbook?” ABC correspondent Tom Llamas asked.

“He did sign it,” Nelson replied.



“And you made some notes underneath?” he asked



“Yes,” she said.

Fox News then reported that Nelson had forged a part of the entry, tweeting “BREAKING NEWS: Roy Moore accuser admits she forged part of yearbook inscription attributed to Alabama senate candidate.”

The network has since updated the story, taking out the references to "forgery."

But Moore's campaign on Friday seized on the admission by Nelson, saying it's proof she is lying.

Numerous women have come forward to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct, including one who was 14 years old when she says she had a sexual encounter with a 32-year-old Moore almost 40 years ago.

Moore next week will face-off with his Democratic opponent Doug Jones for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week's former Senate seat.