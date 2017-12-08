Fake snow falls on Trump supporters after Christmas-themed campaign rally

Confetti descended on President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s supporters at the end of his campaign rally Friday night in Florida, giving the appearance of snow.

The rally took place in Pensacola, Fla., where the weather Friday evening was in the high 30s, according to AccuWeather.

Falling confetti makes it look like its snowing on the Florida panhandle. The president's speech ran 1 hr 17 minutes and crossed state lines with his campaign message for Alabama to vote for @MooreSenate. pic.twitter.com/Sspi8rYisd — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 9, 2017

The fake snow capped off a rally filled with references to the upcoming Christmas holiday. Supporters held up large cardboard letters spelling out “Merry Christmas,” and many others held Trump campaign signs that said “Merry Christmas.”

The podium where Trump spoke was flanked by several “Merry Christmas” signs.

Trump has been a harsh critic of what he calls the “War on Christmas,” and has repeated several times over the last month, including at Friday night’s rally, that he is making sure Americans are “saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again.”

As Trump left the stage, there was fake snow blowing from the ceiling. I'm not joking. pic.twitter.com/6FTl2Z5nbE — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 9, 2017

During his speech, which ran more than an hour, Trump slammed news networks who have recently issued corrections to stories about him, saying, “CNN should have been apologizing for the past two years.”

He also spoke about the upcoming Alabama Senate election, encouraging his supporters to vote for Roy Moore, the embattled GOP candidate. Multiple women have accused Moore of pursuing them decades ago when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Trump also touted his immigration policies, saying that under his administration, the U.S. is going to have “borders on top of borders.”

“We want the strongest borders you've ever seen,” he said. “We're gonna have such borders. We'll have borders on top of borders.”