Liberal group trolls Trump rally using Ivanka Trump’s criticism of Roy Moore

A liberal group targeted President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's Florida rally in which he supported Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) on Friday night with a mobile billboard featuring the president's daughter Ivanka Trump's sharp criticism of Moore.

American Bridge posted on Twitter a picture of a mobile billboard emblazoned with the younger Trump's face and the quote, "There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children."

We're in Pensacola promoting @IvankaTrump's comments on Roy Moore pic.twitter.com/NJ3evTw0mw — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) December 8, 2017

Ivanka Trump made the remark shortly after the first allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore became public in November.

“There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” Ivanka Trump told the Associated Press. “I’ve yet to see a valid explanation, and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

A separate tweet from the liberal group showed the truck rolling through Pensacola, Fla., where Trump endorsed the Alabama Senate candidate ahead of Tuesday's special election. Trump has supported Moore despite allegations that the candidate pursued teenage girls sexually and romantically when he was a district attorney.

The truck was parked across the street from the rally, and was eventually driven around the crowd by American Bridge staffers.

“Try as Trump and the Republican Party might, there’s no way to escape the truth about Roy Moore or Ivanka Trump’s own words,” American Bridge spokeswoman Allison Teixeira Sulier told the Huffington Post in a statement. “It’s a disgusting new low that the President, the RNC, and the rest of the Republican Party are trying to help send a pedophile to the US Senate, and the American people won’t soon forget it.”

Trump tweeted his support for Moore again Saturday morning after the rally, calling on Alabama voters to reject a "Pelosi/Schumer liberal" such as Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

"A big contingent of very enthusiastic Roy Moore fans at the rally last night," Trump tweeted Saturday, before referring to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Abortion-rights group endorses Nadler in race to replace Conyers on Judiciary Trump rips Dems a day ahead of key White House meeting MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.). "We can’t have a Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Democrat, Jones, in that important Alabama Senate seat. Need your vote to Make America Great Again! Jones will always vote against what we must do for our Country."