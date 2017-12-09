Trump to record robocall for Moore days before election: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE is set to record a robocall for GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore ahead of Alabama's election on Tuesday, according to a Politico report.

The call is expected to hit voters on Monday, and comes days after the president offered Moore his endorsement.

It will be Trump's second robocall for a Republican candidate in a little more than a month. He recorded one for Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia's gubernatorial race last month, though Gillespie lost the race to Democrat Ralph Northam.

Multiple women came forward last month to accuse Moore of pursuing sexual and romantic relations with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

After the allegations surfaced, Moore, now 70, faced calls from numerous GOP officials and lawmakers to withdraw from the Senate race, though he declined to do so. He has denied the allegations against him.

The allegations narrowed his lead in the polls, delivering a boost to the campaign of Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

Trump endorsed Moore on Monday, and the Republican National Committee reinstated its support for the former Alabama Supreme Court justice after severing ties with his campaign last month.

Trump has not campaigned for Moore in Alabama, though he voiced support for him during a rally in Pensacola, Fla. — a city 20 miles from the Florida-Alabama border — on Friday.