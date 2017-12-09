Moore cuts down on public events amid sexual misconduct allegations

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) has dramatically cut down on his public appearances as reports of sexual misconduct have emerged against the candidate.

Moore has only appeared at a handful of public appearances since the allegations first broke last month, a marked difference from his competitor Doug Jones (D), the Montgomery Advertiser reported Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones has made nearly-daily appearances on the campaign trail in recent weeks. His campaign told the Advertiser that Jones has done 217 events over the past two months.

Jones also reportedly commented on Moore’s disappearance from the campaign trail, saying, "I don’t know what day we’re in now that Roy Moore is in hiding."

Jones says he’ll be holding more avails before Election Day. “I don’t know what day we’re in now that Roy Moore is in hiding.” — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) December 9, 2017

Moore has made private appearances, but hasn’t taken reporters’ questions as he’s entered and existed the events.

The Republican candidate has relied on surrogates, like his campaign head, to hold more public events on his behalf.

Moore will appear at a campaign rally Monday night with Breitbart News head Steve Bannon and Rep. Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertThis week: Congress seeks to avoid a shutdown Lawmakers call on Treasury to take tougher stance on Hamas in Qatar Colbert spoofs Louie Gohmert's Uranium One chart MORE (R-Texas). It’ll be his first public event since Tuesday.

The Republican candidate has faced mounting allegations of sexual misconduct in the past few weeks, including that he had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32. Moore has denied the reports.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE has endorsed Moore despite the allegations, and called for voters to back Moore at a rally in Florida on Friday just miles from the Alabama border.