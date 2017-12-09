Booker, Patrick stump for Jones ahead of Alabama election

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGOP and Dems bitterly divided by immigration Dems put hold on McFarland nomination over contradictory testimony: report Corker: McFarland's nomination 'frozen' over contradictions in her testimony MORE (D-N.J.) and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick stumped for Democrat Doug Jones on Saturday ahead of Alabama's special Senate election.

“I know you all made, already, a million phone calls, but I’m here to try to get some folk woke,” Booker said before a crowd at Alabama State University in Montgomery, according to Politico.

“Some people don’t understand: the opposite of justice is not injustice," he said. "It is inaction and indifference.”

Patrick appeared alongside Jones in Selma, Ala. earlier Saturday.

Booker and Deval's appearances in Alabama came three days before Jones faces off against Republican Roy Moore in the election to fill the Senate seat vacated earlier this year by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE.

Polls show a tight race between Jones and Moore, a conservative former Alabama Supreme Court justice who was once led Jones by wide margins in the state.

But the gap narrowed last month after allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore surfaced, making his race against Jones significantly more competitive.

Jones has largely kept his distance from nationally prominent Democrats. But with Election Day approaching and concerns about dwindling enthusiasm among black voters in the state, Booker and Deval sought to urge voters to turnout on Tuesday.

“Bad people get elected when good people don’t vote,” Booker said, according to Politico.

Deval spoke only briefly in Selma on Saturday, but called for voters to elect leaders with "more integrity, more grace, more patience, more understanding and better listening," Politico reported.

"Alabama has a chance to regain its voice for integrity and grace, its patience and listening, its willingness to hear all sides and a chance to do what’s right for the good of the whole," he said.

Ahead of his appearance at Alabama State University, Booker tweeted a broadside at Moore, questioning whether Senate pages would be safe from potential advances from Moore if the insurgent Republican won the race on Tuesday.

"Well I am in the United States Senate & I don’t want to be next to you wondering if Senate Pages will be safe from your advances," Booker wrote. "Your bigotry, ignorance, and hate has no place in the Senate. I’m going to my ancestral home state of Alabama today to lend a hand in defeating you."

Well I am in the United States Senate & I don’t want to be next to you wondering if Senate Pages will be safe from your advances.



Your bigotry, ignorance, and hate has no place in the Senate. I’m going to my ancestral home state of Alabama today to lend a hand in defeating you. https://t.co/BiFmLP549I — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 9, 2017

Numerous women have come forward with allegations that Moore pursued sexual and romantic relations with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, though he has denied the allegations.

Booker told Vice News reporter Alexandra Jaffe that he would do everything he can to block Moore from the Senate, citing the allegations against him. He also said that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE should follow the lead of Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDemocrats turn on Al Franken Schumer called, met with Franken and told him to resign Overnight Finance: Trump says shutdown 'could happen' | Ryan, conservatives inch closer to spending deal | Senate approves motion to go to tax conference | Ryan promises 'entitlement reform' in 2018 MORE (D-Minn.), who announced his resignation from the Senate this week in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

.@CoryBooker told me he'd do everything he can not to serve w/Moore. "If a person is banned from a mall they should definitely not be in the United States Senate" #ALSen — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) December 10, 2017

.@CoryBooker: "I just watched Al Franken do the honorable thing and resign. My question is — why isn't Donald Trump doing the same thing? Who has more serious allegations against him, with more women who have come forward." — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) December 10, 2017

Asked Booker abt tweet—he said: "I am worried, there are former pages that are showing worry, GOP senators that are showing worry—we’re all worried about this nightmare of a person that could come to the United States Senate." https://t.co/VqdZ236T3w — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) December 10, 2017

.@CoryBooker: "My concern isn't just that Trump is supporting Moore—which, birds of a feather in some ways...I’m concerned why hasn't Trump come forward & said you know what in this climate…I’m going to resign from my position" https://t.co/XeOXrOcz75 — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) December 10, 2017

Updated at 9:04 p.m.