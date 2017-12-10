Moore bumps Jones from top spot in Alabama Senate poll

Embattled Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is now leading his Democratic rival, Doug Jones, by 4 points, according to a new survey.

A Gravis Marketing poll finds Moore has 49 percent support in the Alabama Senate race, while 45 percent back Jones.

Another 6 percent of respondents in the poll are undecided. Of those who are undecided, 24 percent say they are leaning toward supporting Moore, 27 percent say they are leaning toward Jones and nearly 50 percent are uncertain.

Moore is facing accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple women.

A woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Other women have also come forward to allege Moore had inappropriate contact with them when they were teenagers.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE earlier this month endorsed Moore and has urged people on Twitter in recent days to cast their votes for Moore.

In a similar poll released earlier this month, Jones had a 4 point lead over Moore.

The latest poll was conducted from Dec. 5 to 8 among 1,254 likely voters. Its margin of error is 2.8 points.

According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls in the Alabama Senate race, Moore has a 3.8 point lead over Jones.