Moore strategist: Allegations against candidate 'falling apart'

Dean Young, a strategist for Republican Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, said Sunday that the sexual misconduct accusations made against Moore are “falling apart.”

“Well what he’s been accused of is falling apart,” Young told ABC News’s “This Week.”

Young was referring to one of Moore’s accusers, Beverly Young Nelson, who said last week that she added a note below a yearbook signature she said belongs to Moore.

“It needs to be clear,” Young said on Sunday, “that their stories are falling apart.”

Moore has denied the sexual misconduct allegations, which his campaign says are politically motivated.

“Well let’s just put it this way, somebody’s not telling the truth and it’s not Judge Moore,” Young told host Martha Raddatz.

Moore for the last month has been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal, with multiple women saying Moore made sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers. Moore has denied the allegation that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, when he was 32. But the Alabama Republican admitted in an interview last month that he may have dated women in their later teens during that period in his life.

After initially losing support from the GOP over the accusations, Moore’s campaign was given a second lifeline when President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE officially endorsed him last week and the Republican National Committee reinstated its fundraising agreement with his campaign.

Young in the ABC interview also said he doubts there will be an ethics investigation into Moore should he win the Senate seat.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday in the Alabama special election.