Alabama Dem: If Moore wins, 'we will always be questioning his character'

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), the only Democrat representing in Alabama in Congress, said Sunday that Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore's character will always be questioned should he win this week's election and head to Washington, D.C.

“At the end of the day, when Roy Moore — if he should win — goes to Washington, we will always be questioning his character,” Sewell told ABC’s “This Week.”

Sewell’s comments come two days ahead of the Alabama special election, when Moore will face off against Democrat Doug Jones for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE and currently held by Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R).

Multiple women in the last month have accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including allegations that he made sexual advances toward women when they were teenagers. Moore has denied the accusation that he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, when he was 32, but admitted in an interview last month that he may have dated women in their later teens during that time in his life.

Sewell said on Sunday that “there’s no reason to doubt these women,” referencing the women who have come forward with allegations against Moore.

While Moore initially lost support from multiple Republican lawmakers following the allegations, President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE helped Moore with a full-throated endorsement last week. The Republican National Committee has also reinstated its fundraising agreement with the Moore campaign.