Trump urges Alabama voters to elect Roy Moore in robocall

A robocall that features President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE encouraging Alabama voters to support embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is expected to go out on Sunday, two days before the state's special election.

“I need Alabama to go vote for Roy Moore. It is so important,” Trump says in audio of the robocall obtained by ABC News.

In the call, Trump repeats many of his previous attacks on Moore’s opponent, saying Democratic candidate Doug Jones would be weak on crime, bad for the military and a “puppet” for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Abortion-rights group endorses Nadler in race to replace Conyers on Judiciary Trump rips Dems a day ahead of key White House meeting MORE (D-Calif.).

Politico first reported that Trump would record the robocall.

“If Alabama elects liberal democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped cold,” Trump says in the call.

“Roy Moore is the guy we need to pass our ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda,” he added.

Trump has not appeared with Moore on the campaign trial. Last week, the president issued a full endorsement for the Republican candidate, whom multiple women have accused of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s.

On Friday, Trump urged attendees at a rally in Pensacola, Fla., to vote for Moore.

A Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Moore with a nearly 4 point lead over Jones heading into the final days of the campaign.