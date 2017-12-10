Dem group releases new ad showing Nick Saban as Alabama write-in candidate

A liberal group has released a new ad demonstrating to Alabama voters how to write-in a candidate in Tuesday’s special Senate election, providing University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban as an example.

The video, published by American Bridges, shows step-by-step instructions for voters, telling them not to vote along party lines, to fill in the bubble next to the write-in slot and to write-in the candidate of choice, providing Saban as the example.

Saban has been the head football coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007. The team has won four national championships during his time there.

The race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones has drawn significant national interest, particularly in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Moore.

Multiple women have alleged Moore made advances on them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Some Republicans have suggested voters consider a write-in candidate instead of Moore. Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyObstruction of justice watch: Trump attacks the FBI The Hill's 12:30 Report Alabama businesses fear Moore victory would hurt state economy: report MORE (R-Ala.) has said he wrote-in a "distinguished Republican," and added Sunday that the state deserves better than Moore.

A Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Moore with a nearly 4-point lead over Jones heading into the final days of the campaign.

American Bridges also targeted President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s Florida rally on Friday with a mobile billboard showing Ivanka Trump’s critcism of Moore.