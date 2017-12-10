Moore in 2011 interview: Scrapping amendments after 10th would 'eliminate many problems'

© Getty
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) said in a 2011 interview that removing amendments after the Tenth Amendment would "eliminate many problems" with the U.S. government, CNN's KFile reported on Sunday.
Moore reportedly appeared twice on "Aroostook Watchmen" show, hosted by two men who have a history of peddling widely rejected conspiracy theories about mass shootings, 9/11 and the birthplace of former President Obama, among many others.
In June 2011 one host said he supported getting rid of every amendment besides the first ten amendments.
"That would eliminate many problems," Moore said in response to the host, according to the audio KFile unearthed.
"You know people don't understand how some of these amendments have completely tried to wreck the form of government that our forefathers intended," he continued.
Moore specifically pointed to the 17th as a problematic amendment that contributed to the evolution from the Constitution's original structure, allowing voters to directly elect senators instead of state legislators.
Moore's campaign spokesman dismissed that Moore believe that all amendments after the Tenth should be stripped from the law of the land.
"Once again, the media is taking a discussion about the overall framework for the separation of powers as laid out in the constitution to twist Roy Moore's position on specific issues," spokesman Brett Doster told CNN in an emailed statement.
"Roy Moore does not now nor has he ever favored limiting an individual's right to vote, and as a judge, he was noted for his fairness and for being a champion of civil rights. Judge Moore has expressed concern, as many other conservatives have, that the historical trend since the ratification of the Bill of Rights has been for federal empowerment over state empowerment," he continued.
Moore, who has a reputation for espousing controversial views including his beliefs about homosexuality and Islam, is set to face off with Democratic candidate Doug Jones on Dec. 12.
His campaign came under fire after a handful of women publicly accused Moore of making unwanted sexual advances while they were minors and he was in his 30s, with his youngest accuser saying she was 14 at the time Moore pursued her.
Moore, who denied the allegations, refused to step aside despite GOP lawmakers waging an intense pressure campaign for him to do so.
President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE earlier this month announced he supports Moore, who he says can help advance his administration's Republican agenda. Other Republicans have since reinstated their support of the controversial candidate.
