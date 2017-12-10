Moore in 2011 interview: Scrapping amendments after 10th would 'eliminate many problems'

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) said in a 2011 interview that removing amendments after the Tenth Amendment would "eliminate many problems" with the U.S. government, CNN's KFile reported on Sunday.

Moore reportedly appeared twice on "Aroostook Watchmen" show, hosted by two men who have a history of peddling widely rejected conspiracy theories about mass shootings, 9/11 and the birthplace of former President Obama, among many others.

In June 2011 one host said he supported getting rid of every amendment besides the first ten amendments.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That would eliminate many problems," Moore said in response to the host, according to the audio KFile unearthed.

"You know people don't understand how some of these amendments have completely tried to wreck the form of government that our forefathers intended," he continued.

Moore specifically pointed to the 17th as a problematic amendment that contributed to the evolution from the Constitution's original structure, allowing voters to directly elect senators instead of state legislators.