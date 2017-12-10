Moore planned to spend last weekend of campaign at Army-Navy game: report

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) had planned to spend the final weekend of his campaign attending the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Politico reported Sunday.

The report comes as questions surround Moore’s absence on the campaign trail during the final days leading up to the election on Tuesday.

Moore campaign officials refused to confirm to Politico that Moore was at the game, or to say where the candidate was during the weekend.

Two GOP officials told Politico that Moore had been planning to attend the game and refused to drop the trip, despite it taking place on the final weekend of his Senate bid.

Moore had reportedly cut down on his number of public appearances amid mounting allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, but reporters questioned his absence on a weekend that is often used as a last-push effort to win over voters.

Moore hasn't held a public event since Tuesday.

Moore’s opponent Doug Jones (D) had also questioned Moore’s absence during his own campaign events.

“What kind of senator hides from his constituents?” Jones said, according to Politico.

Moore leads Jones by 4 points in the latest poll ahead of the election on Tuesday.