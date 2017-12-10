Moore: GOP establishment wants Jones to win in Alabama

GOP candidate Roy Moore on Sunday said he is fighting against both the Republican establishment and the Democratic party, claiming that both groups want his Democratic rival to win in Tuesday's special Senate election in Alabama.

Moore said in an interview on Breitbart journalist Aaron Klein's radio show that the Republican establishment wants Democratic candidate Doug Jones to win the election because they think he would be easy to defeat in the next Senate race.

"The Republican establishment actually wants Jones in there because they think they can beat him in two years without a contest," Moore said.

"Of course, the Democrats want Jones in there for their vote. So I am fighting both the Republican establishment out of Washington as well as the Democratic party."

The former judge added that the two-pronged opposition efforts have created "a big problem money-wise for us," pointing to the millions Jones has raised over his campaign.

His remarks about the GOP establishment come after many prominent Republican lawmakers like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP and Dems bitterly divided by immigration We are running out of time to protect Dreamers US trade deficit rises on record imports from China MORE (S.C.), Sen. John Cornyn (Texas) and others called on Moore to "step aside" in the race last month after a handful of women accused Moore of making unwanted sexual advances when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Despite the mounting pressure, Moore insisted on remaining in the race while denying all allegations of wrongdoing.

His campaign worked to find discrepancies in his accusers' accounts while Moore continued to blast the mainstream media, Democrats and the GOP establishment for trying to stop him from winning the seat Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE left open when he joined the Justice Department.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE earlier this month endorsed Moore, saying he can help carry forward his agenda in an upper chamber that is narrowly controlled by Republicans.

The public boost of support from the nation's leader led key groups like the Republican National Committee to reinstate their financial support of the candidate.

His remarks on Klein's radio show come just days before the highly-anticipated contest between Moore and Jones is set to come to a head on Dec. 12.

Stephen Bannon, the head of Breitbart News, reportedly plans to campaign for Moore in the final days of the race.