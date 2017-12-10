FEATURED:

 

Jones to use GOP senator's anti-Moore remarks in new robocall: report

By Olivia Beavers - 12/10/17 09:38 PM EST
Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones will use excerpts of Sen. Richard ShelbyRichard Craig ShelbyObstruction of justice watch: Trump attacks the FBI The Hill's 12:30 Report Alabama businesses fear Moore victory would hurt state economy: report MORE (R-Ala.) saying he cannot support Republican candidate Roy Moore as part of a new robocall ahead of Tuesday's special election in Alabama, CNN reported on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Shelby told host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" that he did not vote for Moore over concerns about the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Moore.

The robocall, expected to be aired statewide on Monday, will take advantage of the Republican senator's remarks, according to CNN.

Jones' campaign is already utilizing excerpts from Shelby's critical comments in two 15-second digital ads.
 
    One excerpt used in a digital ad includes Shelby telling CNN that there have been "so many accusations, so many cuts, so many drip, drip, drip."
     
    "When it got to the 14-year-old's story, that was enough for me. I said, 'I can't vote for Roy Moore,'" the excerpt continued.
     
    In the other ad, Shelby says he chose to support a write-in candidate, adding that the Republican party "can do better."
     
    Last month, a handful of women accused Moore of making unwanted sexual advances when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One woman said she was just 14 years old at the time he pursued a sexual encounter with her, which Shelby refers to in his CNN interview.

    President Trump earlier this month backed Moore, who has denied the allegations of wrongdoing, saying the GOP candidate will be a key vote to support his administration's agenda in an upper chamber that is narrowly controlled by Republicans.

    The public boost of support from the president led key campaign groups like the Republican National Committee (RNC) to reinstate their financial support of the candidate, after initially withdrawing it amid the sexual misconduct allegations. 

    Other prominent Republicans who had asked him to step aside amid the flow of allegations have remained stedfast that he should not be elected.

    Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney said last week if Moore wins, it would be “a stain on the GOP and on the nation.” 

