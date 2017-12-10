Jones to use GOP senator's anti-Moore remarks in new robocall: report

Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones will use excerpts of Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyObstruction of justice watch: Trump attacks the FBI The Hill's 12:30 Report Alabama businesses fear Moore victory would hurt state economy: report MORE (R-Ala.) saying he cannot support Republican candidate Roy Moore as part of a new robocall ahead of Tuesday's special election in Alabama, CNN reported on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Shelby told host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" that he did not vote for Moore over concerns about the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Moore.

The robocall, expected to be aired statewide on Monday, will take advantage of the Republican senator's remarks, according to CNN.

Jones' campaign is already utilizing excerpts from Shelby's critical comments in two 15-second digital ads.

One excerpt used in a digital ad includes Shelby telling CNN that there have been "so many accusations, so many cuts, so many drip, drip, drip."

"When it got to the 14-year-old's story, that was enough for me. I said, 'I can't vote for Roy Moore,'" the excerpt continued.

In the other ad , Shelby says he chose to support a write-in candidate, adding that the Republican party "can do better."

Last month, a handful of women accused Moore of making unwanted sexual advances when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One woman said she was just 14 years old at the time he pursued a sexual encounter with her, which Shelby refers to in his CNN interview.