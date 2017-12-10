Jones to use GOP senator's anti-Moore remarks in new robocall: report

Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones will use excerpts of Sen. Richard ShelbyRichard Craig ShelbyObstruction of justice watch: Trump attacks the FBI The Hill's 12:30 Report Alabama businesses fear Moore victory would hurt state economy: report MORE (R-Ala.) saying he cannot support Republican candidate Roy Moore as part of a new robocall ahead of Tuesday's special election in Alabama, CNN reported on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, Shelby told host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" that he did not vote for Moore over concerns about the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Moore.
The robocall, expected to be aired statewide on Monday, will take advantage of the Republican senator's remarks, according to CNN.
President Trump earlier this month backed Moore, who has denied the allegations of wrongdoing, saying the GOP candidate will be a key vote to support his administration's agenda in an upper chamber that is narrowly controlled by Republicans.
The public boost of support from the president led key campaign groups like the Republican National Committee (RNC) to reinstate their financial support of the candidate, after initially withdrawing it amid the sexual misconduct allegations.
Other prominent Republicans who had asked him to step aside amid the flow of allegations have remained stedfast that he should not be elected.
Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney said last week if Moore wins, it would be “a stain on the GOP and on the nation.”