Trump in robocall for Moore: He will 'help me steer this country back on track'

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE is urging Alabama voters to support Roy Moore in a new robocall for the embattled GOP Senate candidate's campaign.

In the recording, first reported by ABC News, Trump says electing Moore will help his “‘Make America Great Again’ agenda.”

“Roy is a conservative who will help me steer this country back on track after eight years of the Obama disaster,” Trump says in the call. “We need Roy voting for us and stopping illegal immigration and crime, rebuilding a stronger military and protecting the Second Amendment and our pro-life values.”

Trump slams Democrat Doug Jones in the robocall, calling him “bad for our military” and a “puppet of Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Abortion-rights group endorses Nadler in race to replace Conyers on Judiciary Trump rips Dems a day ahead of key White House meeting MORE and Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerAmerica isn't ready to let Sessions off his leash Schumer celebrates New York Giants firing head coach: ‘About time’ GOP should reject the left's pessimism and the deficit trigger MORE.”

“If Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped full,” Trump says in the recording. “He will vote with the Washington liberals every time.”

Trump threw his full support behind Moore last week, but this is his most direct campaigning activity for the candidate. At a campaign rally in Pensacola, Fla. on Friday, Trump told his supporters in Alabama to vote for Moore in the Tuesday election.

“We need a Republican in the House, we need a Republican in the Senate. We need more of them,” he said Friday.

Moore, who is polling slightly ahead of Jones, has been accused by nearly 10 women of sexual misconduct or assault. Many of the women said Moore pursued them as teenagers, including one who alleged that Moore touched her sexually when she was 14 and he was 32. Moore has denied the allegations.