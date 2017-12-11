Obama records robocall backing Doug Jones in Alabama Senate race

Former President Obama has recorded a robocall urging Alabama voters to support Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones in Tuesday’s election, CNN reported Monday.
In the call, Obama tells potential voters “This one’s serious. You can’t sit it out.”
"Doug Jones is a fighter for equality, for progress," Obama said in the call. "Doug will be our champion for justice. So get out and vote, Alabama."
Jones’s campaign on Sunday night was still considering whether to use the call, as Obama remains unpopular with some of the state’s Republican-leaning white voters who could vote for Jones, The New York Times reported. A poll last month showed Obama with a 52 percent favorability rating in the state overall.
A Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Jones trails embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore by nearly 5 points just one day before election day.
Jones was joined on the campaign trail on Sunday by Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerGOP and Dems bitterly divided by immigration Dems put hold on McFarland nomination over contradictory testimony: report Corker: McFarland's nomination 'frozen' over contradictions in her testimony MORE (D-N.J.), Rep. Terri SewellTerrycina (Terri) Andrea SewellThe nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment House rejects Democrat's resolution to impeach Trump Facebook will let users see Russian content they've interacted with MORE (D-Ala.) and others.
President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE has fully backed Moore in the race, and recorded a robocall for the Republican candidate that was sent out on Sunday.
In the call, Trump repeats many of his previous attacks on Jones, calling him weak on crime, bad for the military and a “puppet” for Democratic Congressional leadership.
Several women have in recent weeks accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including multiple women who said he made advances to them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.
He has denied the allegations.