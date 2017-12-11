Obama records robocall backing Doug Jones in Alabama Senate race

Former President Obama has recorded a robocall urging Alabama voters to support Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones in Tuesday’s election, CNN reported Monday.

In the call, Obama tells potential voters “This one’s serious. You can’t sit it out.”

"Doug Jones is a fighter for equality, for progress," Obama said in the call. "Doug will be our champion for justice. So get out and vote, Alabama."

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE has fully backed Moore in the race, and recorded a robocall for the Republican candidate that was sent out on Sunday.

In the call, Trump repeats many of his previous attacks on Jones, calling him weak on crime, bad for the military and a “puppet” for Democratic Congressional leadership.

Several women have in recent weeks accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including multiple women who said he made advances to them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

He has denied the allegations.