Accuser: Moore ‘unfit for public service’

One of the woman who has alleged she had a relationship with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) when she was a teenager and he was in his 30s said Monday that Moore is “unfit for public service.”

“He is unfit for public service at the Senate level in this nation,” Debbie Wesson Gibson told NBC’s “Today.”

Gibson has alleged that she dated Moore when she was 17 and he was 34. She was over the age of consent at the time, and has not accused Moore of sexual assault.

Gibson said that she dated Moore for about two and a half months. While she did not believe there was anything wrong with the relationship at the time, Gibson said in hindsight it was "not appropriate, it was creeper. And I did not have that sense at the time.”

Several other women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including multiple women who said he initiated a sexual relationship with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE has fully backed Moore in the race, urging supporters at a rally on Friday in Florida to vote for Moore, and recording a robocall for the Republican candidate that was sent out on Sunday.

“There is a man who is willing to his sell his soul for political gain,” Gibson said of Trump.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in a special election Tuesday to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE.