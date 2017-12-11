Fox News poll: Jones leads Moore by 10 points

Democrat Doug Jones leads GOP candidate Roy Moore by 10 points in the Alabama Senate race, according to a Fox News poll released Monday.

Fifty percent of voters surveyed say they prefer Jones, compared to 40 percent for Moore, who has been plagued by accusations of sexual misconduct.

A similar poll taken last month had Jones leading Moore by 8 points.

The latest poll, which surveyed Alabama voters Dec. 7–10, comes the day before the election to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Attorney General

The new Fox News data is a departure from the RealClearPolitics’s polling average, which has Moore up by 2.5 percentage points.

According to the Fox News poll, 90 percent of Democrats said they prefer Jones, along with 11 percent of Republicans. Eighty-one percent of Republicans said they prefer Moore.

It is Jones's best performance in any poll since the primary.

The Senate race has attracted national attention since allegations against Moore of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls were first reported. Nearly 10 women have come forward with accusations that Moore romantically or sexually pursued them when they were teens and he was in his 30s. One woman said he molested her when she was 14 years old, while another accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE has thrown his support behind Moore, despite the allegations. At a campaign rally last Friday near the Alabama border in Pensacola, Fla., Trump urged his supporters who had traveled from Alabama to vote for Moore.

Trump has also released a robocall in support of Moore, repeating calls for Alabamians to vote for a candidate who will further his “Make American Great Again agenda” and not a “liberal Democrat” like Jones, whom Trump called a “puppet of Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Abortion-rights group endorses Nadler in race to replace Conyers on Judiciary Trump rips Dems a day ahead of key White House meeting MORE and Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerAmerica isn't ready to let Sessions off his leash Schumer celebrates New York Giants firing head coach: ‘About time’ GOP should reject the left's pessimism and the deficit trigger MORE.”

This report was last updated at 10:31 a.m.