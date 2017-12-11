Biden to record robocall for Jones in Alabama race: report

Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOvernight Tech: FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices | Biden scolds social media firms over transparency Medicaid funds shouldn't be used to subsidize state taxes on health care Biden hits social media firms over lack of transparency MORE is recording a robocall for Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones that will go out to voters on Monday, according to Politico.

The former vice president joins former President Obama, who has also recorded a separate robocall in support of Jones.

Biden’s call will not mention Jones's Republican rival, Roy Moore, according to Politico, who spoke with a source close to the Jones campaign. Biden campaigned for Jones in Alabama in October, before the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore were reported.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE, meanwhile, has recorded one for Moore.

In Obama’s robocall, he refers to Jones as a “champion for justice” and encourages Alabama voters to “get out and vote" on Tuesday.

“This one’s serious,” Obama says. “You can’t sit it out.”

Trump's call in support of Moore says the Republican candidate will help Trump “steer this country back on track after eight years of the Obama disaster."

Trump has thrown his support behind Moore despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including assault, against the candidate. Other GOP lawmakers have called for Moore to withdraw from the race and insisted on an “immediate ethics investigation” if he is elected.