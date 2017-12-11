GOP lawmaker: Roy Moore is an 'abomination' to the Republican Party

Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdSeven Texas lawmakers leaving Congress means a younger, more diverse delegation Overnight Cybersecurity: Uber under scrutiny over 2016 breach | Chinese nationals indicted on federal hacking charges | Supreme Court to weigh cellphone privacy GOP rep: We need a ‘counter’ to Russian disinformation MORE (R-Texas) in an interview early Monday called GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore an "abomination to the Republican Party," saying Americans deserve better.

“I disagree with President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE on a recent thing, Roy Moore,” Hurd said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

“I think Roy Moore is an abomination to the Republican Party, and that’s one thing Republicans and Democrats agree on … the American people deserve better.”

Alabama voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to choose between Moore and Democratic opponent Doug Jones to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE.

Trump has endorsed Moore, despite the allegations that Moore sexually and romantically pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s, saying that Moore will help push the GOP's agenda.

During a Florida campaign rally near the Alabama border Friday night, Trump urged his supporters to vote for Moore. The president also recorded a robocall in support of Moore.

Several GOP lawmakers and officials have denounced Moore, calling for him to step down or for an ethics investigation into the allegations if he is elected.

A member of the Republican National Committee (RNC) resigned Monday over the RNC’s support for Moore. The RNC originally withdrew its financial support of Moore, but reinstated it after Trump offered Moore his endorsement.

And Alabama GOP Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyObstruction of justice watch: Trump attacks the FBI The Hill's 12:30 Report Alabama businesses fear Moore victory would hurt state economy: report MORE said last week that he voted for a Republican write-in candidate, rather than casting his vote for Moore or Jones.