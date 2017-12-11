Kimmel donates to Doug Jones in Alabama Senate race

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has donated to Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race after feuding on Twitter with Republican candidate Roy Moore.

Kimmel made two donations of $2,700 at the end of November, for a total donation of $5,400 to the Jones campaign, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Kimmel’s feud with Moore began late last month after comedian Tony Barbieri, who has appeared on Kimmel’s show, disrupted one of Moore’s campaign events as a planned bit for the late-night program.

Following the incident, Moore told Kimmel “if you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man.”

“Sounds great Roy — let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!” Kimmel responded.

Several women have in recent weeks accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including women who said he made advances to them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Kimmel and Moore continued to trade barbs on Twitter, and Kimmel later said on his late-night show that he accepted Moore’s “invitation” to fight him.

“There is no one I would love to fight more than you,” Kimmel said. “I will put my Christian values aside just for you and for the fight. ... I’ll wear a Girl Scout uniform so you can have something to get excited about. And the winner — whoever wins the fight will give all the money we charge for the tickets to charity."

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Jones trailing Moore by about 2.5 points just one day before the special election to fill the former seat of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.