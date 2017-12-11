Graham: Moore win would be 'gift that keeps on giving' for Democrats

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP and Dems bitterly divided by immigration We are running out of time to protect Dreamers US trade deficit rises on record imports from China MORE (S.C.) said in a Monday interview that a victory for GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore in Alabama's special election would be a “gift that keeps on giving for Democrats” in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Roy Moore will be the gift that keeps on giving for Democrats. It will define the 2018 election, at least 2018,” Graham told “CNN Newsroom.” “And to think you can elect Roy Moore without getting the baggage of Roy Moore is pretty native.”

Graham, who said he still wishes Moore had stepped aside in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, said Republicans running in 2018 will “be asked about ten thousand times” about Moore.

Moore has remained defiant in the face of allegations from multiple women that he pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. He has denied the claim that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

The former judge in an interview last month admitted he may have dated women in their later teens during that period in his life. The age of consent in Alabama at the time of Moore’s alleged actions and today is 16. In an interview aired over the weekend with a local news outlet, Moore denied ever dating or molesting underage women.

Graham said an Ethics Committee investigation would determine Moore’s fate should he win on Tuesday.

“But there’ll be an Ethics Committee investigation. And if the Ethics Committee in a bipartisan manner supports the allegations of these women, that he in fact was a child molester, then my view is that’s inconsistent with being a member of the body,” Graham said in the interview. “But there’ll be due process offered Mr. Moore if he wins.”