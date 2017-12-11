Condoleezza Rice urges Alabama voters to 'reject bigotry, sexism, and intolerance'

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Monday encouraged Alabamians to vote in Tuesday’s special Senate election and to “reject bigotry, sexism, and intolerance.”

"I encourage you to take a stand for our core principles and for what is right. These critical times require us to come together to reject bigotry, sexism, and intolerance," Rice said in a statement published by Alabama news outlet AL.com.

Rice, a native of Birmingham, Ala., who served in former President George W. Bush's administration, called Tuesday's election "one of the most significant" in the state's history.

"It is imperative for Americans to remain focused on our priorities and not give way to side shows and antics. I know that Alabamans need an independent voice in Washington. But we must also insist that our representatives are dignified, decent, and respectful of the values we hold dear," Rice said, without mentioning either candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are vying to fill the seat once held by Attorney General

A Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Jones trails Moore by 2.2 points just one day before election day.

The race has drawn significant national interest, particularly after sexual misconduct allegations were made against Moore. Multiple women have said he made advances on them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

He has also stirred controversy with his comments suggesting Muslims should not be allowed to serve in Congress, and that transgender people should not be allowed to serve in the military.

While many Republican lawmakers have called on Moore to withdraw from the race, President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE offered his full endorsement last week. Trump also recorded a robocall urging voters to support Moore and knocking Jones as weak on crime and bad for the military.

Former President Obama recorded a robocall for Jones in which he calls the Democrat "a fighter for equality."