Pro-Trump group has 12-year-old girl interview Roy Moore

A pro-Trump super PAC arranged for a 12-year-old girl to interview Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) as he faces mounting allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls.

The America First Project brought Millie March, a girl whose interviews during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) went viral, to Alabama to interview Moore.

“We decided that we were going to bring Millie to Alabama, after everything that’s happened in this Alabama Senate race up until this point,” America First Project’s Jennifer Lawrence said in the video, adding that the group wanted "to show there is a wide range of people who support Roy Moore."

The two sat down for an interview at the GOP headquarters in Alabama.

March asked Moore about his stance on President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s wall on the Mexican border, the issues impacting Alabama voters and what characteristics he thinks make a “really, really good senator.”

“Following the Constitution, just adhering to principle, and not going to get elected again and not trying to stay in office for 30 or 40 years and building an empire,” Moore said.

March said after the interview that she would vote for Moore in the election if she were eligible.

Moore is facing several allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, including an alleged sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32. He has repeatedly denied the claims and accused the media of attacking him.