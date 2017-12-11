Charles Barkley, Netflix star to campaign for Doug Jones

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and “Orange is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba are among those set to campaign for Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones at an event on the final night before Alabama's special election.

Barkley and Aduba will appear at a get-out-the-vote event in Birmingham at 6 p.m.

Barkley, an Alabama native, previously called Jones's opponent, Republican Roy Moore, a “white separatist,” adding “he should have been disqualified” when he aligned with former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon.

Moore has come under fire after a series of women accused him of sexual misconduct when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. Moore has denied any wrongdoing, even as multiple Republicans have called on him to drop out of the race.

Aduba is originally from Massachusetts but tweeted a photo Monday afternoon with Jones's campaign volunteers.

I’m down in Alabama today talking to the incredible, hard-working people behind the #DougJonesForSenate Campaign. Make your voice count, Alabama. #vote #AlabamaSenateRace pic.twitter.com/Cur5VkLsdb — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 11, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones’s event will take place within a few hours of a “Drain the Swamp” rally hosted by Bannon for Moore.

The special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE is Tuesday.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Jones trailing Moore by about 2.5 points.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE has fully endorsed Moore, while former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaPatagonia files suit against Trump cuts to Utah monuments Former Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report Eighth Franken accuser comes forward as Dems call for resignation MORE recorded a robocall urging voters to support Jones.