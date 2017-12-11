Judge orders Alabama to 'preserve' voting records for Senate special election

A judge is ordering Alabama election officials to "preserve all digital ballots" the day before the highly anticipated Senate special election.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Roman Ashley Shaul issued the injunction on Monday afternoon in response to lawsuit in which four Alabama voters argued that the state must save the records under state and federal law, AL.com reported.

"All counties employing digital ballot scanners in the Dec. 12, 2017 election are hereby ordered to set their voting machines to save all processed images in order to preserve all digital ballot images," Shaul wrote in the order.

Tuesday's vote pits Republican Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, against Democrat Doug Jones in the race to take over the former seat of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE.

Priscilla Duncan, the attorney who argued on behalf of the voters, praised the decision and said the ruling helps protect the votes in the event of a recount.

"People think that when they mark the ballots and they go into the machine that that's what counted," Duncan told the news outlet in response to the order.

"But it's not, the paper ballot is not what's counted. That ballot is scanned and they destroy [the ballots] after the election," she continued, adding that the decision helps maintain records in case there is "ever an election challenge."

The state will maintain the ballot images for six months under Shaul's order, Duncan said.

The defendants in the lawsuit declined news outlet's request to comment.

Moore came under fire in the midst of an already heated campaign when a handful of women publicly came forward last month and accused him of initiating or pursuing sexual relationships with them when they were minors and he was in his 30's.

One woman claims she was just 14 years old at the time of he touched her in a sexual manner, another says he tried to rape her when she was 16.