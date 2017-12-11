Moore’s wife denies claims of anti-Semitism: ‘One of our attorneys is a Jew’

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s wife Kayla accused the media of portraying the couple as “anti-Semitic" during their final rally before Tuesday's special election.

“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews,” Kayla Moore said Monday at the Midland City, Ala, event.

“I tell you all this because I’ve seen it all, so I just want to set the record straight while they’re here,” she said, while waving at members of the media to cheers and applause from the crowd.

“One of our attorneys is a Jew,” she continued.

“We have very close friends that are Jewish, and rabbis, we also do fellowship with them.”

Roy Moore, who faces multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, suggested last week that billionaire Democratic donor George Soros is going to hell.

“No matter how much money he’s got, he’s still going to the same place that people who don’t recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going,” Moore said. “And that’s not a good place.”

He has made comments about religion before, saying that Muslims shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress and that the U.S.’s shift toward secularism is responsible for terror attacks and “shootings and killings.”

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the Tuesday election for the Alabama Senate seat previously belonging to Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE.