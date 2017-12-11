Charles Barkley to Alabama: 'Stop looking like idiots'

Former NBA all-star Charles Barkley on Monday urged Alabama voters to “stop looking like idiots” and reject Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Democrat Doug Jones on the eve of the special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE in the Senate, Barkley said “there’s no way possible” that Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, should be leading in multiple polls.

“When people in your own party say they won’t vote for you or support you, that’s a dead giveaway. It’s amazing,” Barkley, an Alabama native who played basketball at Auburn, told the crowd in Birmingham. “I am begging and urging everybody to get out, call all your friends. We’ve got to, at some point, we’ve got stop looking like idiots to the nation.”

Moore, who was twice removed as chief justice of Alabama’s supreme court, has in recent weeks been accused of pursuing or soliciting sexual relationships with teenaged girls while in his 30s. One accuser says she was only 14 at the time, another says she was 16 when Moore sexually assaulted her.

Several leading Republicans and GOP groups have called on him to drop out, but President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE and the Republican National Committee have re-upped their support. Staunch Trump supporters including former chief strategist Stephen Bannon and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke held their own final-night rally for Moore on Monday.

“If somebody sent you this as a movie script, you would throw it in the trash,” Barkley said.