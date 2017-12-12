GOP governor supporting Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama Senate race

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) is supporting Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race over his Republican opponent, Roy Moore.

"I certainly don't want to see Roy Moore win," Baker said Monday, according to WBUR.

"That means, obviously, that I would be supporting the alternative."

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Other women have also come forward to allege they had inappropriate contact with Moore when they were teenagers, including one who accused the former judge of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE offered his full support for Moore last week. He also recorded a robocall in support of the GOP Senate candidate.

Baker said after the allegations against Moore surfaced that he thought Moore should step down.

"And if he doesn't step down, I don't think he should sit," Baker told WGBH last month.

During the 2016 presidential race, Baker cast a blank ballot, declining to support either Trump of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE.

He said Monday he has voted for Democrats before, adding that he believes in competitive politics.