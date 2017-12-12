Fox News host on Roy Moore: ‘I hope the guy loses’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said he hopes GOP candidate Roy Moore loses the Alabama Senate race.

Gutfeld said Monday this election is "team sport politics." The argument right now, he said, is that "Moore is bad, but Democrat is worse."

"It doesn't always have to be a team sport," Gutfeld, who has described himself as a libertarian, said Monday on Fox News.

“Just because Trump is all in doesn't mean you have to be, too."

Gutfeld added that Trump is endorsing Moore because "he has to because it's his team."

“I hope the guy loses. And if you're upset that I say that, that's not on me," he said.

"That's on a team sport ideology that's pernicious."

Moore is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

A woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32, while another said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Other women have also alleged that Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE last week offered his full support for Moore. Trump also attacked Moore's Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, for being weak on crime, and recorded a robocall in support of Moore.

Voters in Alabama are heading to the polls Tuesday for the special Senate election, the winner of which will serve out the remainder of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE's term.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Moore has a 2.2-point lead over Jones.