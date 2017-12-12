Top evangelical leaders voice support for Moore

Top Evangelical leaders this week voiced their support for GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University and an outspoken supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE, tweeted support for Moore on Monday with a reference to the Lynyrd Skynyrd song "Sweet Home Alabama."

"AL voters are too smart to let the media & Estab Repubs & Dems tell them how to vote. I hope the spirit of Lynyrd Skynyrd is alive/well in AL. 'A southern man don’t need them around anyhow & Watergate does not bother me, does your conscience bother you, tell me true?@MooreSenate," Falwell tweeted.

Franklin Graham, the president of the evangelism organization Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, tweeted Tuesday that he is "praying for Roy Moore."

Graham, a supporter of Trump, has in the past called out critics of Moore, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls.

Last month, after the allegations against Moore surfaced, Graham tweeted that the "hypocrisy of Washington has no bounds."

"So many denouncing Roy Moore when they are guilty of doing much worse than what he has been accused of supposedly doing. Shame on those hypocrites," he tweeted last month.

When asked last month during an interview with The Charlotte Observer if he believes the women who have come forward to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct, Graham said he doesn't know.

"I don’t know these women. All I know is he’s been [in] public service all of these years — 40 years — and a month before the election these women [have come forward]," he said.

"And I talked to Roy Moore, I asked him. He said ‘I don’t even know them.’ So, I don’t know."

Alabama voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the special Senate election. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones.

Last week, Trump offered a full endorsement of Moore. He also recorded a robocall in support of the GOP Senate candidate.

Moore is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. A woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Other women have said that Moore pursued them when they were teenagers.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.