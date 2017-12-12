Melania, Ivanka Trump's 2017 votes won't count due to issues with absentee applications

First lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpMelania Trump and Karen Pence visit Whataburger in Texas Melania Trump, Karen Pence to travel to Texas Melania rips report she didn't want to be first lady MORE and first daughter Ivanka Trump's votes in New York's 2017 mayoral race reportedly didn't count after issues with their absentee ballot applications.

The New York Daily News reported Monday that Melania Trump signed and dated an absentee ballot and application on Oct. 19. But because she failed to sign the envelope the ballot was in, her vote didn't count.

"If any of the information is missing it is invalid," a Board of Elections official said.

Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser who currently lives in Washington, did not mail her ballot until Election Day, according to the New York Daily News, so it was too late to be counted.

White House adviser Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, reportedly did not mail his application back.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's ballot listed his birthday as the wrong month, according to the news outlet, but it was not clear if that error would affect his vote.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) won reelection last month with more than 60 percent of the vote.

The voting stumble from the first family comes after Ivanka and her brother, Eric Trump, failed to vote for their father in last year's New York GOP presidential primary. New York requires voters register by party ahead of primaries, which the two failed to do by 2016's deadline.