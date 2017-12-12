Roy Moore arrives to vote on horseback

GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday arrived to vote in the Alabama Senate race on horseback.

Videos posted by multiple news outlets showed the GOP candidate arriving at his polling place in Gallant, Ala., riding his horse, Sassy.

Moore and his wife, Kayla, typically ride horses to elections where Moore is a candidate.

They also rode horseback to the Alabama run-off, where Moore beat out Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE to become the GOP nominee.

Moore is facing off in the Alabama Senate race against Democrat Doug Jones.

He currently holds a 2.2-point lead over Jones in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Moore is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. A woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32.

Other women have also alleged Moore had inappropriate contact with them when they were teenagers.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE last week endorsed Moore. He also recorded a robocall in support of the GOP candidate.