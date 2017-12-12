Kasich praises Shelby for not voting for Roy Moore: 'Country over Party. Always'

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Tuesday praised Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyObstruction of justice watch: Trump attacks the FBI The Hill's 12:30 Report Alabama businesses fear Moore victory would hurt state economy: report MORE (R-Ala.) for not casting his ballot for GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate special election.

"Country over Party. Always," Kasich tweeted.

"Well done, @SenShelby."

Shelby has said he voted for a write-in candidate when he cast his ballot in the Alabama Senate race.

In an interview Sunday, he said the state of Alabama "deserves better" than Moore.

"I'd rather see the Republican win, but I'd rather see a Republican write-in. I couldn't vote for Roy Moore. I didn't vote for Roy Moore," Shelby said Sunday during an interview on CNN.

Moore is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. A woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32, and others have also come forward to allege they had inappropriate contact with Moore when they were teenagers.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Last week, President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE offered his full support for Moore. He also recorded a robocall urging Alabama voters to cast their ballots for Moore.

Kasich, who is often critical of the president, said last month after the allegations against Moore surfaced that the Republican Party shouldn't support Moore moving forward.

“I think he should step aside on this,” Kasich said during an interview last month.

“He can continue to defend himself, but I think at the end the party ought not to be for this and give somebody else a chance.”

The onetime presidential candidate also suggested last month that another Republican could run a write-in campaign to win the Senate seat.

Kasich said in October that he thinks political parties are "on their way out," noting he doesn't play "that stupid political game."