Polls: Majority of voters say Senate should expel Moore if he's elected

A majority of American voters say Alabama GOP candidate Roy Moore should be expelled from the Senate if he wins Tuesday’s special election, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

It's the second poll out Tuesday with such a result, finding a nearly identical amount of support for the Senate expelling Moore compared to a Politico–Morning Consult poll released earlier in the day.

Fully 6 in 10 American voters, 60 percent, say Moore should be expelled from the Senate should he win Tuesday's special election in Alabama, according to the Quinnipiac University poll. Thirty-one percent of voters surveyed in that poll said that Moore should not be expelled.

The poll also found that 63 percent of American voters disapproved of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s endorsement of Moore, while 21 percent approved. Just half of surveyed Republicans, 50 percent, approved of the endorsement, while 25 percent disapproved.

Moore has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, including one who alleges Moore initiated sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32.

The former judge has denied the charges, calling them a politically motivated attempt to sabotage his campaign while refusing calls from top Republican leaders to drop out of the race.

Trump has doubled down on his support for Moore in recent days, holding a rally in nearby Pensacola, Fla., on Friday and recording a robocall in support of Moore just days before the election.

Multiple Republican senators, including Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees GOP senator: Trump shouldn't pardon Flynn Trump should fill CFPB vacancy with Export-Import chief MORE (S.C.), have said that Moore will face an ethics investigation if he wins the special election.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted Dec. 6–11 among 1,211 voters nationwide via landlines and cell phones. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.