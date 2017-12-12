Dem rep: Moore supporter called my office pretending to be a reporter, shouted racial slurs

A Democratic lawmaker says that a supporter of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) called her office pretending to be a reporter before becoming enraged and shouting racial slurs at the congresswoman and her staff.

Rep. Gwen Moore Gwen Sophia MooreThe nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment FCC votes to limit program funding internet access for low-income communities More than a dozen lawmakers put family on campaign payroll MORE (D-Wis.) tweeted Tuesday afternoon that "another" Roy Moore supporter had called her office posing as a reporter for The Associated Press. Once their "cover was blown," she said, the person called the congresswoman and others in the room the n-word and other racial slurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Another #RoyMoore supporter just called my office posing as an @AP reporter," the Wisconsin Democrat tweeted.

"Once their cover was blown they started screaming & called me & my staff the n-word & other racial slurs," she added. "I won't be intimidated. I won't stop speaking out. You will not shut me down. Believe it."

Another #RoyMoore supporter just called my office posing as an @AP reporter.



Once their cover was blown they started screaming & called me & my staff the n-word & other racial slurs.



I won't be intimidated.



I won't stop speaking out.



You will not shut me down.



Believe it. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) December 12, 2017

A request for further details from Gwen Moore's office was not immediately answered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roy Moore is battling Democratic candidate Doug Jones as voters head to the polls Tuesday in Alabama's special election for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R-Ala.).

The former Alabama Supreme Court justice is facing sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women who say he pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE has vocally supported the Republican candidate despite the accusations against him, casting Jones as a liberal supporter of abortion and weak on immigration. Moore holds a slight lead over Jones heading into the special election, according to the RealClearPolitics polling index.

Moore has denied the accusations, which he has called a joint effort between news outlets and Jones's campaign to discredit him.