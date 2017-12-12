Roy Moore: Alabama voters should 'vote their conscience'

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore said he believes residents of the state should “vote their conscience” in Tuesday’s special Senate election between him and Democrat Doug Jones.

“I think they ought to go out and vote their conscious, and we’ll have a tremendous turnout,” Moore told reporters after voting.

“The nation is watching this. This is a very important race for our country, for our state and for the future,” Moore continued.

Moore is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct after women accused him of having inappropriate contact with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, including one woman who alleged Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32.

The Senate candidate has repeatedly denied the allegations since they emerged last month.

Moore voted earlier Tuesday, traveling to and from his polling place in Gallant, Ala., via horseback.

Moore and Jones are vying for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE. Moore holds a 2.2-point lead over Jones in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

The race has drawn significant national interest. President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE recorded a robocall for Moore, while former President Obama did the same for Jones.