Clinton celebrates Jones's victory: 'Onward!'

Hillary Clinton celebrated the victory of Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones (D) on Tuesday, calling for Democrats to "compete everywhere."

“Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud,” Clinton tweeted. “And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can -- and must -- compete everywhere. Onward!”

Clinton later declared “Elections matter,” specifically noting Jones’s plea for Congress to authorize funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Clinton, last week, took to Twitter to rail against Republicans for passing tax cuts while the CHIP's authorization has expired.

The authorization for CHIP, which covers 9 million children, expired Sept. 30, but no states have run out of money. Some have begun sending out notices, however, indicating they may soon run out.

During his victory speech, Jones called on Congress to "go ahead and fund that CHIP program before I get there."

Jones’s stunning victory, called by multiple media outlets, follows a closely watched campaign to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE.

Jones’s Republican opponent, Roy Moore, was accused of sexual misconduct last month by multiple women, including one woman who says Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was in his 30s.

Moore denied the allegations, but faced calls to drop out of the race from top Republicans.



President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE threw his support behind Moore, however, urging his followers on Twitter to vote for Moore and holding a campaign rally near the Alabama border in support of Moore.

Jones’s victory tightens Republicans’ margin in the Senate, giving them a 51-49 advantage over Democrats heading into the 2018 midterm elections.