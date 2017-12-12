Dem lawmaker: Jones won because 'brave women told the truth about Roy Moore'

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said Democrat Doug Jones won the Alabama Senate election because “brave women told the truth about Roy Moore.”

Lieu tweeted the message just minutes after the Alabama Senate race was declared for Jones.

“Two of the reasons Doug Jones won the #AlabamaSenateElection . (1) Brave women told the truth about Roy Moore,” Lieu wrote. “(2) The excellent reporting by @washingtonpost and others in the free press. This is why we have the First Amendment."

The Washington Post first reported last month that GOP candidate Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with teenage girls, including a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

Jones defeated Moore in an upset Tuesday to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE’s Senate seat.