Jones after victory: 'Thank you ALABAMA!!'

Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate his stunning victory over Republican rival Roy Moore in Alabama's special election.

"Thank you ALABAMA!!" Jones tweeted, just minutes after the The Associated Press called the race in his favor.

Thank you ALABAMA!! — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 13, 2017

Jones's victory is seen as a huge upset, as he's the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in the state since 1992.

His victory came as Moore faced numerous allegations from women who claimed the Republican candidate had made sexual advances on them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore had received a significant boost after President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for 'serious case of amnesia' after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don't want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia endorsed him, though other Republican leaders continued to distance themselves from the controversial candidate.