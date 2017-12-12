Jones on historic Alabama victory: ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Democrat Doug Jones took an election night victory lap on Tuesday after pulling off a huge upset against embattled Republican Roy Moore in Alabama’s special Senate election.

Jones is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Alabama since 1992.

In his victory speech, Jones told the cheering crowd of supporters that his campaign was about “finding common ground” and that Alabamians led by example in showing the rest of the country how to be united.

“I am truly overwhelmed,” Jones said at his election night party in Birmingham. “I have said throughout this campaign that I thought that Dec. 12 was going to be a historic day.”

“We have shown the country the way that we can be unified,” Jones continued.

Jones’s historic victory was a blow to President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE and Republicans, who now have just a 51-49 edge in the Senate, which complicates their legislative agenda.

Moore faced damaging sexual misconduct allegations that prompted Republicans to distance themselves from the former state Supreme Court chief justice in the final month before the race.

“At the end of the day, this entire race has been about dignity and respect,” Jones said. “This campaign has been about the rule of law.”