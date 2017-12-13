Huckabee on Roy Moore: 'It's best to exit with class'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) said after embattled GOP candidate Roy Moore was defeated in the Alabama Senate race that it's "best to exit with class."

"Roy Moore won’t concede; says will wait on God to speak. God wasn’t registered to vote in AL but the ppl who voted did speak and it wasn’t close enough for recount," Huckabee tweeted.

"In elections everyone does NOT get a trophy. I know first hand but it’s best to exit with class."

Democratic candidate Doug Jones defeated Moore, who was plagued by sexual misconduct allegations, in Tuesday's special Senate election. Moore on Tuesday night refused to concede after multiple outlets called the race in favor of his Democratic opponent.

“At this point, we do not have a final decision on the outcome tonight,” Moore’s campaign chairman, Bill Armistead, told supporters.

“When the vote is this close, it is not over,” Moore said.

Alabama state law requires an automatic recount when election results are within 0.5 percentage points. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Jones holds 49.9 percent of the vote, compared to Moore's 48.4 percent, a 1.5 point gap, according to The New York Times.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) was asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if he expected "anything other than Mr. Jones being the next senator from the state of Alabama."

"I would find that highly unlikely to occur, Jake," Merrill said.

Jones is the first member of his party to win a Senate seat in the state since 1992.

Huckabee has run twice for the Republican presidential nomination. During his 2016 run, he dropped out in February, after the Iowa caucuses.