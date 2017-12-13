GOP lawmaker rips ‘RINO’ Bannon for ‘morally inept strategies’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerGOP lawmaker criticizes Trump tweets: Terror fight can't be 'Christian vs. Islam' Sen. Collins: If Moore is elected, 'no choice but to seat him' GOP rushes to cut ties to Moore MORE (R-Ill.) ripped Stephen Bannon on Twitter after Democrat Doug Jones’s stunning win over Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race, referring to the former White House chief strategist as a "RINO," an abbreviation for "Republican in name only.”

“Bannon is a RINO,” Kinzinger tweeted. “His morally inept strategies are unwelcome here.”

Bannon is a RINO. His morally inept strategies are unwelcome here. #YoureFired — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 13, 2017

Bannon heavily backed and campaigned for Moore, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct while they were teens.

GOP leaders and allies have criticized Bannon over his enthusiastic support of Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before we get the results, I'd just like to thank Steve Bannon for showing us how to lose the reddest state in the union and Governor Ivey for the opportunity to make this national embarrassment a reality — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) December 12, 2017

A former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader(R-Ky.) said Tuesday that Bannon’s involvement in the race showed the GOP “how to lose the reddest state in the union.”

Bannon has led an effort to support primary challengers to GOP incumbents who he sees as obstacles to President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s agenda, and many see Tuesday night’s results as a blow to Bannon and Trump, who also endorsed Moore.