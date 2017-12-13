FEATURED:

 

GOP lawmaker rips ‘RINO’ Bannon for ‘morally inept strategies’

By Avery Anapol - 12/13/17 09:09 AM EST
Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerGOP lawmaker criticizes Trump tweets: Terror fight can't be 'Christian vs. Islam' Sen. Collins: If Moore is elected, 'no choice but to seat him' GOP rushes to cut ties to Moore MORE (R-Ill.) ripped Stephen Bannon on Twitter after Democrat Doug Jones’s stunning win over Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race, referring to the former White House chief strategist as a "RINO," an abbreviation for "Republican in name only.”

“Bannon is a RINO,” Kinzinger tweeted. “His morally inept strategies are unwelcome here.”

Bannon heavily backed and campaigned for Moore, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct while they were teens.

GOP leaders and allies have criticized Bannon over his enthusiastic support of Moore.

A former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat McConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Brent Budowsky: A plea to Alabama voters MORE (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that Bannon’s involvement in the race showed the GOP “how to lose the reddest state in the union.”

Bannon has led an effort to support primary challengers to GOP incumbents who he sees as obstacles to President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s agenda, and many see Tuesday night’s results as a blow to Bannon and Trump, who also endorsed Moore.

